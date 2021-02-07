Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The defending Premier League champions will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 loss to Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds had secured successive 3-1 victories over Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the Premier League in the English capital.

However, Liverpool FC have lost their last two Premier League games at Anfield following defeats by Burnley and Brighton.

Manchester City have won their last nine Premier League games to build significant momentum in the Premier League title race.

The Citizens were 2-0 winners against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening to cement their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t conceded a goal in their last six Premier League games to highlight their drastic improvement at the back.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a point against Manchester City in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday evening.

“Manchester City last won at Anfield in 2003, and since then they have lost 13 out of 19 games there in all competitions,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Sunday is obviously a great chance for City to end that poor run, but it is Liverpool who need the points more because they have slipped off the pace at the top of the table.

“I don’t think either side will go all-out to win it, though. I’m expecting it to be a bit cagier than that.

“What worries me more about Liverpool is their inconsistency. They had a couple of poor results at the start of the year, before winning comfortably at Tottenham and West Ham.

“I thought they had turned the corner and were looking their usual selves, then came this week’s defeat and poor performance against Brighton. That was a more perplexing result than when they lost at home to Burnley, and they can’t afford to play like that again against City.”

Liverpool FC played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in their Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium back in November.

The defending champions have only managed to win one of their last six games against Manchester City.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Leicester and Manchester City will host Spurs in game week 24 on Saturday 13 February.

