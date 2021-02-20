Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to draw 1-1 with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a 3-1 loss to Leicester City in their last top-flight fixture at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

Although Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock against their top-four rivals, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy scored in the final 20 minutes.

Liverpool FC have lost their last three Premier League games to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side outside the top four following a difficult couple of months for the title holders.

The 19-time English champions have lost their last three league games to Brighton, Manchester City and Leicester to leave the Reds in sixth position in the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in Germany on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Salah.

Everton are three points adrift of Liverpool FC but Carlo Ancelotti’s side have played one game less than their bitter derby rivals.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Everton to play out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC in the Merseyside derby on Saturday evening.

“Liverpool actually played quite well in their defeat at Leicester last weekend until the mess-up from Alisson for the Foxes’ second goal, which was what changed the game,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The more I watch it, the more I think Reds centre-back Ozan Kabak did nothing wrong there – he was dealing with the situation quite happily until his goalkeeper came flying at him at 100mph and wiped him out.

“We saw a good response from Jurgen Klopp’s side in their Champions League win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday but that game suited them because the German side pressed them high up the pitch and left space behind.

“Everton won’t do that. I watched their game against Manchester City on Wednesday and they played one up top in Richarlison and had numbers in midfield to try to deny City space.

“The Toffees have only taken one point from their past three games so they are hardly flying form-wise either, but they seem to be far better away from home at the moment – and of course Liverpool have suddenly found it hard to get a result at Anfield, which is another reason Everton will fancy their chances.

“You know Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be feisty and they could have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to lead their attack. If he plays, he will be a handful.”

Liverpool FC have drawn their last two Premier League games against Everton in the Merseyside derby in 2020.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last six games against Everton in all competitions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip