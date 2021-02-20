Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The defending Premier League champions have lost their last three top-flight games to leave Liverpool FC in sixth place in the table.

The Reds have suffered defeat by Brighton, Manchester City and Leicester City, conceding eight goals in three games.

Liverpool FC will be without Fabinho and James Milner for the visit of Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Everton lost their last two Premier League games to miss out on the chance to hoist themselves above their bitter city rivals.

The Toffees suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat by Fulham before Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the mid-week clash.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-1 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday evening.

“Incredibly, Liverpool come into the Merseyside Derby undefeated in their last 24 matches against Everton in all competitions at Anfield,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That run stems all the way back to 1999 and a game I played in. As I recall it was a good old fashioned derby that included three red cards.

“Although Liverpool are winless in five at Anfield, Tuesday’s away win against Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League will have given the players a huge lift.

“Everton arrive here in great form on the road. The Toffees are undefeated in their last 7 away matches in the Premier League, so they should be in good spirits ahead of this one.

“That said, Liverpool looked a lot more like their old self midweek. Mo Salah was excellent again, and if he’s in the mood, he could play a big part.

“Unfortunately for Everton, I think they’ll have to wait a bit longer for that Anfield win. I’m siding with the Reds to shade it in what should be an entertaining derby.”

Liverpool FC will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 44 games when Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park to Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds are looking to avoid four successive defeats for just the third time in their history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost five of their eight Premier League games in 2021 to crash out of the title race.

Everton are unbeaten in seven games on the road in the Premier League this term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip