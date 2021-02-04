John Terry predicts where Man City will finish

John Terry is backing Manchester City to win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool FC and Manchester United this season.

The Citizens have been in superb form in recent weeks to haul themselves back into the title race as they bid to wrestle the trophy away from Liverpool FC this season.

Pep Guardiola’s men ended up in second place in the table behind a dominant Liverpool FC side last term but they are now firmly back in contention for the title this season.

Manchester City are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table ahead of their crunch showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield this weekend.

Former Chelsea FC star Terry has always been tipping Manchester City to win the title this season and he has not changed his prediction.

Asked during an interview who he was tipping to win the Premier League title, talkSPORT, Terry said: “I’ve said Man City from the start.

“We [Aston Villa] played against them recently, and they are the kind of team that, no matter how you play, if they are on it, they can beat anyone in the league.

“I think they are the best team, they have the best individuals, and when they are at it they are by far the best team.

“They are showing that with their recent run.

“When you play against them the movement is incredible and you really don’t know what to do.

“It’s one of those games where you come off and can only learn from it really, how well they move and the options they give each other on the pitch. They make it so difficult for the opposition team.

“So they are the ones for me.”

Liverpool FC are preparing to host Manchester City in a crunch showdown at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will then take on Leicester City away from home on the following weekend, while Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur at The Etihad.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip