Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at The Etihad on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders laid down a big marker in the title race last weekend after Manchester City demolished the defending champions Liverpool FC in a 4-1 win at Anfield.

Ilkay Gundogan continued with his prolific form after two goals against Liverpool FC, while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also got on the score-sheet.

Manchester City have won their last 10 Premier League games to allow the Eastlands side to establish a 10-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over Manchester United.

Guardiola’s side haven’t dropped any points in the Premier League since a 2-0 loss to Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back at the start of November.

Spurs lost 5-4 to Everton in the FA Cup fifth round following extra time ahead of their trip to Manchester City this weekend.

Tottenham’s 2-0 win against West Brom last weekend ended a three-game losing run for Jose Mourinho’s side.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Tottenham’s defence did not have a great time of things against Everton in the FA Cup on Wednesday, and this will be another busy evening for them,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“City’s last defeat came against Spurs – 21 games ago – when they were on the wrong end of a classic Jose Mourinho performance in which his side scored early then pretty much shut up shop. A lot has changed for Pep Guardiola and his players since then, though.

“Yes, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will carry a threat for Tottenham, and City have injury or illness doubts over three key defensive players in Ruben Dias, Rodri and Fernandinho, but I am still expecting the leaders to take the points and continue their long winning run.”

Son Heung-min and Giovanni Lo Celso scored either side of half-time to secure a 2-0 win over Manchester City back in November.

Mourinho has a 100 per cent record against his old foe Guardiola since the Portuguese head coach took over the reins of Spurs in 2019.

Tottenham have won their last two meetings with Manchester City by a 2-0 scoreline.

