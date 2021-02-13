Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Premier League leaders are in pole position to get their hands on the title following an impressive winning run for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Citizens were 4-1 winners against defending champions Liverpool FC last weekend to open up a 10-point lead over Jurgen Klopp’s side in the title race with a game in hand over the Reds.

Manchester City have won their last 10 Premier League games to hit their top form at a crucial point in the season despite Kevin De Bruyne’s injury lay-off.

However, Tottenham have proven a thorn in the side of Guardiola since Jose Mourinho took over the reins of Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Manchester City have lost successive Premier League games since Mourinho took charge of the north London side.

Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Manchester City back in November thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Giovanni Lo Celso.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

“Jose Mourinho now has the unwanted position as top of the betting for the next Premier League manager to go,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s come after a string of poor results, including Spurs exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Everton midweek.

“The North Londoners won’t get much respite either. The visit of Manchester City couldn’t come at a worse time and I for one really fear for the away side.

“No doubt, Mourinho will try to pick City off on the counter. However, as we’ve seen many times this season, Tottenham have a tendency to switch off at the back. You just can’t afford to do that against City, and with the visitors in such tremendous form, I can only see this going one way.”

Manchester City have won seven of their last 10 Premier League games against Tottenham.

Although Spurs have won both of their games against Manchester City since Mourinho’s appointment at the north London side, Tottenham have faced the Citizens at The Etihad under the Portuguese head coach.

