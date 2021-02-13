Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

Manchester City were 4-1 winners against defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC last weekend to secure their tenth successive top-flight victory.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden secured three points at Liverpool FC to lay down a big marker in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City have won 15 successive games in all competitions to find their momentum at a crucial juncture in the 2020-21 season.

Tottenham entered the festive period being billed as potential champions under Jose Mourinho following the prolific performances of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

However, Spurs lost 2-1 to Liverpool FC at Anfield on 15 December to end their 11-game unbeaten run.

Tottenham have only managed to secure three wins in their last 10 games, losing five times, since their loss at Liverpool FC.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Manchester City to secure a narrow 2-1 win over Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Unfortunately, Spurs are playing City at the worst time, the way Guardiola’s team are playing at the moment is unbelievable,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro. “15 straight wins is incredible. Spurs have a few issues at the back, and I hate to say it but I think it’s going to be very difficult.”

Manchester City have only conceded three times in their last 14 Premier League games to find some much-needed stability at the back thanks to the centre-half partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

The Citizens have won seven of their last 10 games against Tottenham.

Spurs have only managed to win one of their last six away games in the Premier League.

