Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to continue their recent remarkable form in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

The Citizens are preparing to welcome the Hammers to The Etihad this weekend as they bid to continue their winning run to chase the Premier League title.

Manchester City are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, and they are 10 points clear of closest challengers and local rivals Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in imperious form recently and they have won their last 19 games in all competitions as they challenge for the top honours.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have also been in good form this season and they currently find themselves fourth in the table and 14 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Despite the east London side’s recent good form, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Manchester City will have too much for the visitors this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “West Ham are flying along in fourth place and got a great win over Tottenham last weekend – they are doing so well anyway but to beat their rivals like that must have been pretty sweet.

“I really like the way David Moyes has made them so solid at the back, with a well-drilled back-four and Declan Rice sitting in front of them, but this is a big test for that defence – they are going to Etihad Stadium, and obviously Manchester City are sweeping all before them and on a run on 19 straight wins.

“The Hammers took a point from them at London Stadium back in October, but City look a completely different beast now.”

Manchester City ended up second in the Premier League table to Liverpool FC last season.

