‘Brilliant’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star during 3-1 win over Newcastle

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Marcus Rashford after the England striker helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

The England international fired the Red Devils into the lead with a goal in the 30th minute, netting his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Allan Saint-Maximin levelled for the visitors six minutes later, but second-half goals from Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes – who netted from the penalty spot – secured the three points for the home side.

The victory left Manchester United second in the Premier League table and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Former England star Lineker was particularly impressed by Rashford’s opening goal during the game.

Posting on Twitter after Rashford’s strike, Lineker wrote: “Brilliant from @MarcusRashford. A nutmeg leading to a goal is always very satisfying.”

Rashford has been in great form for Manchester United so far this season, scoring 18 goals and making six assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Next up for Manchester United is the return leg of their Europa League last-32 clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

