Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raves about Man United duo in 9-0 win over Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw after the 9-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils registered their biggest win of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, with Southampton having been reduced to nine men by the end of the mid-week clash after Alexandre Jankewitz and Jan Bednarek were both sent off.

Both Manchester United full-backs combined to end 10-man Southampton’s resistance in the 18th minute when Shaw found Wan-Bissaka at the back post to allow the right-back to score his first league goal at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford doubled the home side’s lead seven minutes later before Bednarek netted an own goal in the 34th minute.

Shaw registered his second assist of the Premier League clash when the England international teed up Edinson Cavani to score his fifth goal of the 2020-21 season before the break.

Manchester United substitute Anthony Martial scored twice in the second half before Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Scott McTominay fond the net in the final 19 minutes.

Speaking at his post-match media conference, Solskjaer was particularly pleased with the performances of his two full-backs in their biggest win of the season.

“Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] kept going in there at the back post and Luke [Shaw] kept putting crosses in, which we’ve asked him to do,” Solskjaer said.

“I thought they did well. It’s always hard when they [sit] just outside the box. It was about getting quality and width and we did.”

Shaw has made three assists in 18 games in the Premier League this term, while Wan-Bissaka has netted two goals and has made one assist in 22 appearances.

Manchester United will host Everton in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip