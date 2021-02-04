Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Edinson Cavani

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he was forced to take off Edinson Cavani in Manchester United’s 9-0 win over nine-man Southampton after the Uruguayan striker was subjected to a heavy tackle on his ankle.

The veteran striker was named in the Manchester United starting line-up for the second successive Premier League game for the visit of Southampton in the mid-week clash.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke the deadlock in the 18th minute before Marcus Rashford scored his 83rd goal for the club midway through the first half at Old Trafford.

Jan Bednarek scored an own goal under pressure from Rashford before Cavani scored his fifth Premier League goal of the 2020-21 season ahead of the half-time break.

Cavani was withdrawn at half-time after he suffered a knock to his ankle and his replacement Anthony Martial scored twice in the second half at Old Trafford.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James sealed Manchester United’s biggest victory of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Cavani’s substitution, Solskjaer revealed that the Uruguayan striker had to come off after a heavy tackle on his ankle.

“Edinson got a bad tackle on his ankle so he had to come off,” Solskjaer said. “He probably would have loved to be out there scoring goals. But there was no point in taking any risks.

“Hopefully, it won’t swell up too much.”

Cavani moved to Manchester United in a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Uruguay international has netted five times in 15 appearances for Manchester United this term.

Manchester United will host Everton in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening.

