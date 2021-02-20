Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update ahead of Newcastle clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were without Cavani and Van de Beek for Manchester United’s 4-0 victory over Basque side Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash.

Manchester United cruised to a dominant win thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James but Solskjaer did lose McTominay to injury in the second half.

The 20-time English champions will be taking on Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in pursuit of a second win in their last five Premier League games.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s home clash against Newcastle, Solskjaer provided an injury update on the trio.

“We think, or hope, both of them [Donny and Edinson will be fit] but we’re not sure,” Solskjaer said.

“Maybe one, maybe two, maybe none. It’s one of those tight ones where you’ve got to make a call, probably after training on Saturday.’

Solskjaer added: “Of course, Paul is out and Phil is out. I don’t know how Scott is. I don’t know how Donny and Edinson will be either.

“They’ve got a chance, I think, so we’ve just got to give them until before training on Saturday as we need to pick a team on Saturday. We’ll see how they are and hopefully they can both be available.”

Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Steve Bruce’s men at St James’ Park back in October thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United’s only defeat by Newcastle at Old Trafford was eight years ago.

Solskjaer’s side have lost four times at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season, while the Red Devils are unbeaten on the road in the English top flight.

