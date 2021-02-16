Gary Neville sends message to Man United fans about Donny van de Beek

Gary Neville is backing Donny van de Beek to come good at Old Trafford despite a slow start to his Manchester United career.

The Red Devils signed Van De Beek in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options.

Van De Beek has found his first-team opportunities limited since his move to Manchester United despite the Dutch star’s big transfer fee last summer.

The 23-year-old has struggled to have an impact on the game when the Netherlands international is presented with a chance to start a Premier League fixture.

Van De Beek came off the bench for the final 11 minutes of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Netherlands international has only scored one goal in two starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Former Manchester United defender Neville is backing Van De Beek to eventually find his feet at the 20-time English champions.

“Van de Beek is a very good football player, at the moment he’s having a tough time and I feel sorry for the lad,” Neville told Webby & O’Neill, as quoted by Metro.

“Every time I see him on camera I want to hug him, I know I shouldn’t be hugging him because he’s £40m and we’re in coronavirus, but I think, ‘Oh God, Donny! Donny, come round for tea. Relax.’ He must be thinking, ‘what have I come here for?’

“I think he’ll be a brilliant player for United because I think he’s a brilliant player, but I don’t think we’ve seen it yet.

“You’ve been brought in from Ajax for £40m and all of a sudden you’re on the bench. He’s like, ‘Hang on a minute, you’ve brought me in to be a star here and I’m not even playing.’

“I’ve not seen that happen before at Manchester United, they’ve bought a player for so much, so highly-rated and he’s just been left completely on the bench.

“I think he’ll come good.”

Van De Beek has scored one goal in 26 appearances in all competitions in his first season at Manchester United.

The Red Devils will take on Spanish side Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash in Spain on Thursday night.

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip