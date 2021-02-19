BBC Sport pundit makes Man United title claim about Bruno Fernandes

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks questions whether Man United can still secure a top-four finish

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Friday 19 February 2021, 07:00 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes is playing like he’s the only Manchester United player who believes the club can win the Premier League title this season, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Portugal international scored a brilliant volley in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at the weekend after Fernandes rescued a point for the title challengers.

Manchester City were 3-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at The Etihad last weekend before Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The Citizens are 10 points ahead of Manchester United in the title race after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost ground on their derby rivals following a return of two victories in their last six top-flight fixtures.

Manchester United are just four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham to highlight how congested the table has become from second position down to sixth-placed Liverpool FC in the Premier League table.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks heaped praise on Fernandes for his influential performance but the ex-Spurs forward raised questions about Manchester United’s title challenge.

“Is Bruno Fernandes the only player at Manchester United who believes they can win the title?” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“What a chance they had to stay tucked five points behind arch-rivals Manchester City. Valuable points went begging against a very ordinary West Brom. Where were Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford? They never turned up.

“If ever there was a day when Fernandes needed a little help from his friends, then this was it. So United played a midweek FA Cup tie but they couldn’t have had a better league fixture to follow than against the Baggies.

“If United are going to make such hard work of winning these sorts of matches, finishing in the top four might be a challenge never mind the title.”

Fernandes has scored 14 goals and has made nine assists in 24 games in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

