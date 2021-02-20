Dimitar Berbatov predicts whether Man United will finish in top four

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United could struggle to finish in the top four if the Red Devils continue to drop “unnecessary points”.

The 20-time English champions were held to a surprise 1-1 draw with relegation candidates West Brom at the Hawthorns Stadium on Sunday afternoon after Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Mbaye Diagne.

Manchester United have only managed to win two of their last six games in the Premier League to lose ground on leaders Manchester City over the past month or so.

Solskjaer’s men are in second position and 10 points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League title race with 14 games left to play in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United are just four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, while defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC are six points adrift of the Old Trafford outfit.

Former Red Devils striker Berbatov has questioned Manchester United’s ability to secure a top-four finish in the current Premier League campaign.

“If United continue to keep dropping unnecessary points to weaker teams I’m going to be worried for them making the top four,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“When you are challenging for the title it is unacceptable to drop points against the team that is bottom of the table and then the team second bottom of the table.

“Yes, you may drop points against the likes of City and Liverpool, when there is so much quality on the pitch but playing against teams down the table, you have to take the points otherwise you bring lots of problems on yourself.

“United must kick on, because they risk teams catching them and each week the race for a top four spot is getting tighter.”

Manchester United have only secured one win in their last five top-flight fixtures after a 9-0 rout of Southampton at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Solskjaer’s side will welcome 17th-placed Newcastle United to Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday evening.

Manchester United will host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip