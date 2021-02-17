Gary Neville claims Man United defender would thrive at Liverpool FC

Gary Neville has claimed that Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof would thrive in the Liverpool FC team alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Sweden international was heavily criticized for his role in Mbaye Diagne’s goal in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old has been a scapegoat for some of Manchester United’s hesitant defensive performances over the past couple of seasons despite Lindelof’s impressive displays at Benfica.

The Manchester United defender has struggled alongside club record signing Harry Maguire since the England international moved to the Red Devils from Leicester City.

Lindelof has established himself as Maguire’s most-frequent centre-half partner ahead of Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones in recent seasons.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes Lindelof is a victim of playing alongside Maguire rather than a more mobile centre-half partner such as Van Dijk.

“Victor Lindelof’s problem is Harry Maguire and Harry Maguire’s problem is Victor Lindelof,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I think if you put Lindelof alongside Van Dijk at Liverpool… he’s a fantastic player, I think he’s a really good player.

“He understands the game, he reads the game, if he was alongside a Rio Ferdinand or a Virgil van Dijk, I think they would make a great pair.

“The problem is he’s alongside someone who isn’t the most mobile in Harry Maguire. That’s the problem he’s got because they’re going to find someone who can play alongside Maguire because they invested £80m in him.

“I actually think Lindelof is a really good player and if Liverpool were looking for a centre-back pairing, I think he would do a really good job at Liverpool alongside Virgil van Dijk.

“The problem is I don’t think he does a great job alongside Maguire because they both drop back and they’ve got to get up the pitch more.”

Lindelof moved to Manchester United in a £30m deal from Portuguese side Benfica in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Swedish defender has scored three times in 143 games over the past three and a half seasons in the Premier League.

Lindelof hasn’t won any silverware since his move to Manchester United from Benfica.

Manchester United will take on La Liga side Real Sociedad in their first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday night.

