‘Excellent’: Harry Maguire raves about Man United duo

Harry Maguire has heaped praise on Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for their excellent performances in the Manchester United side over the past month or so.

Manchester United have managed to establish themselves as genuine title contenders this season following a 14-game unbeaten run before a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United.

The Red Devils are in second position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of leaders Manchester City as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to end the club’s eight-year title drought.

Shaw has managed to establish himself as Solskjaer’s first-choice left-back in the Manchester United team despite the arrival of Alex Telles in a big-money deal from FC Porto last summer.

The England defender has made three assists in his last two Premier League games and played a key role in their 9-0 win over Southampton and 3-3 draw with Everton.

Wan-Bissaka broke the deadlock in their 9-0 rout of the Saints before the former Crystal Palace defender made an assist in their draw with the Toffees at the weekend.

Manchester United captain Maguire highlighted the importance of the two full-backs in Solskjaer’s team.

“Obviously Luke and Aaron have been excellent of late,” Maguire told Man United’s website.

“They’ve really picked up their attacking game and started to fly forward and create chances which is really important for the team.

“We know how big an influence full-backs in the modern day have on the attacking side of the game, as well as the defensive side.

“First and foremost they’re defenders for us and I’ve got to say they’ve been brilliant on that side of things.

“They don’t get beaten one-v-one which is really important, they’re stopping crosses and they’ve been defending the back post really well.

“As a back four we’re working hard together. I have big demands on my full-backs, I expect them to fly forward but I also expect them to fly back as well.

“Luke has been great and Aaron was great at Arsenal last weekend and it’s really important that they keep up this form to help the team.”

Manchester United will make the trip to West Brom in their next Premier League fixture at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

