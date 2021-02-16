Harry Maguire ‘fed up’ at Man United criticism aimed at Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire says he is “fed up” of criticism aimed at his centre-half partner Victor Lindelof after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at West Brom on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils failed to secure a much-needed win against West Brom at the weekend after Mbaye Diagne broke the deadlock in the first half at the Hawthorns Stadium.

Diagne managed to hold off the attentions of Lindelof before the West Brom striker guided a header past Manchester United number one David De Gea to leave the visitors with an uphill challenge in the game.

Bruno Fernandes netted a superb volley before half-time to ultimately rescue a point for the Premier League title challengers against the relegation candidates.

Lindelof has been subjected to regular criticism since his move to Manchester United in 2017 following his inconsistent performances at the back.

However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has persisted with Lindelof as Harry Maguire’s centre-half partner over the past couple of seasons.

Maguire leapt to the defence of Lindelof after the Sweden international’s performance in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday evening.

“Of course it is, it’s a big frustration, we know the first goal is crucial when you come to this place, but again, it’s a foul,” Maguire told MUTV, as quoted by Metro.

“I’m fed up of hearing Vic can do better. Of course he can do better and I know he can. ‘But I’m fed up hearing, ‘people can do better’, ‘David [De Gea] can do better on the cross’… it’s a foul from Billy Sharp on David, if a big striker is wrestling Vic and then puts his arms all over him and heads it into the back of the net, of course he can do better, but it’s a foul.

“When are we going to get these decisions? As defenders and goalkeepers you expect a fair decision.

“I know Vic will be disappointed in there and I’m sure he’s probably getting criticism, he knows he can do better, but it’s a foul, we shouldn’t be speaking about this.

“It’s a big striker who’s bigger than Vic and he’s wrestling him, he’s got his arms all on him. I had one disallowed at Burnley two or three weeks ago and the difference is massive. You can’t tell me I did more than a striker’s done there, so the inconsistency is something that we need to look at.

“It’s a bit frustrating. It’s a foul and I’m not making up excuses because it’s disappointing and Vic’s disappointed at half time but he’s reacted really well in the game to make up for what he’ll feel is a mistake.

“But I’m fed up of hearing about mistakes from defenders and goalkeepers when it’s a blatant foul.”

Lindelof has scored three times in 143 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons at Manchester United.

Manchester United will make the trip to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will host Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip