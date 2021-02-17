Jamie Carragher instructs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop key Man United star

Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should drop club number one David De Gea and start Dean Henderson in the Manchester United team.

The Spain international has struggled to maintain his high standards in the Manchester United team over the past couple of seasons since Solskjaer took over the reins of the 20-time English champions in December 2019.

De Gea has allowed more and more mistakes to creep into his game but the Manchester United manager has kept faith with the 30-year-old over the past few campaigns.

Henderson returned to Manchester United last summer after Henderson impressed during his season-long loan at Sheffield United in the club’s first season back in the Premier League.

The English shop stopper received rave reviews for his performances in the Sheffield United team as the Blades managed to secure their top-flight status for another 12 months.

Henderson has been limited to some appearances in the cup competitions since the English goalkeeper’s return to Manchester United at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes Solskjaer should consider starting Henderson ahead of De Gea in the Manchester United team.

“The next big thing Manchester United need to do is sort the goalkeeper out,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“David de Gea, right now, is not a goalkeeper to win the league. They have a really good understudy in Dean Henderson, but we don’t know if he’s Manchester United material.

“United aren’t going to win the league but I think they’re pretty safe for the top-four with the points they’ve got and how good they are.

“If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would put Dean Henderson in for 10 or 12 games now because they need to find out if he’s Manchester United’s number one for next season.

“If he plays and he’s not good enough, they need to buy a new goalkeeper in the summer.”

Henderson has made eight appearances in all competitions in the current campaign.

The English shot stopper has featured against Southampton, West Ham and Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has also made two appearances in the League Cup and played in four FA Cup games.

