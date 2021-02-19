Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned over decision to offload 28-year-old Man United star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could second guess his decision to allow Jesse Lingard to move to West Ham from Manchester United on loan following his impressive start at the London Stadium, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The England international moved to West Ham from Manchester United on loan in the January transfer window after Lingard struggled to secure regular first-team football under Solskjaer at Old Trafford in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Lingard failed to make a single Premier League appearance in the current campaign before the Manchester United youth graduate reunited with former Red Devils boss David Moyes at West Ham.

The 28-year-old scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on his Hammers debut to quickly win over Hammers fans.

Lingard has also impressed in a goalless draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage and 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Brammall Lane last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks reckons Solskjaer might already be regretting allowing Lingard to move to West Ham given the English midfielder’s impressive start to life at the London Stadium.

“The way Jesse Lingard is playing for West Ham at the moment brings into question the wisdom of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to let him go to east London on loan in the first place,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“David Moyes will know only too well from his own days at Old Trafford what the lad is capable of and plays him in a role that suits the England international perfectly. When he’s on form, and he is at the moment, his ability to transition the play from defence into attack is as good as I’ve seen from any player and he demonstrated it beautifully against Sheffield United.

“Of course Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes to do that but should anything happen to him they could regret letting Lingard go out.”

Lingard has scored 33 times in 210 games over the past 10 seasons in the Manchester United first-teams squad.

The England international has won the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield.

