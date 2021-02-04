Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Marcus Rashford surpassing Man United legend’s goal tally

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford has a great career ahead of him after the Manchester United striker surpassed Eric Cantona’s haul of 82 goals in Tuesday night’s 9-0 victory over Southampton.

The Red Devils were looking to return to winning ways after a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United last week before a 0-0 draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

Manchester United were handed a boost in the second minute when Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off for a reckless challenge on Scotland international Scott McTominay.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke the deadlock in the 18th minute before Rashford scored the 83rd goal of his Manchester United career to move into 25th position in the list of the club’s all-time record goal-scorer charts.

Rashford’s cross was turned into the Saints net by Jan Bednarek before Edinson Cavani scored Manchester United’s fourth first-half goal.

Anthony Martial replaced Cavani at half-time and scored two second-half goals, while Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and McTominay all also found the back of the net.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Southampton at Old Trafford, Solskjaer reacted to Rashford surpassing his former team-mate Cantona on the club’s all-time record goal-scorer charts.

“That’s not bad,” Solskjaer said. “Eric was a great player to play with and Marcus has a great career ahead of him.

“What he has done this year shows that he can focus on his career as well.”

Rashford has scored eight goals and has made five assists in 22 games in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United will take on Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip