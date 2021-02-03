Marcus Rashford reacts to surpassing Eric Cantona’s Man United goals haul

Marcus Rashford has spoken of his delight at passing Eric Cantona’s haul of 82 goals for Manchester United after Tuesday night’s 9-0 win against nine-man Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils bolstered their Premier League title prospects with a resounding 9-0 win over the Saints at Old Trafford to improve their goal difference significantly.

Southampton signing Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off in the second minute to hand the advantage to the home side in the mid-week clash at Old Trafford before Jan Bednarek received a red card in the closing stages of the clash.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke the deadlock in the 18th minute before Marcus Rashford doubled the Old Trafford’s outfit lead in the 25th minute.

Rashford’s cross was then deflected into the net by Bednarek, before Edinson Cavani sealed a dominant first-half display by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a goal six minutes before half-time.

Manchester United became the second team to beat Southampton 9-0 in successive seasons – with Leicester City having beaten the Saints by the same scoreline in October 2019 – after Anthony Martial’s brace and goals from Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Daniel James in the second half.

Rashford’s goal was his 83rd for Manchester United since establishing himself as a first-team regular under Louis van Gaal in the 2015-16 season.

The Manchester United striker spoke of his delight at emulating and surpassing one of the club’s greatest players of the Premier League era.

“He’s obviously a top player [Cantona] that’s done a lot for this club so yeah I’m pleased to go past him and for me I just want to score more goals and keep helping the team,” Rashford told Man United’s website.

He added that more important than the emphatic scoreline was the result, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to keep up the pressure in the title race.

“It’s always good to score lots of goals and it’s three points that we needed,” he continued.

“We’ve dropped some points in the last few games and we needed to get back to winning ways so today was a brilliant opportunity to do that.

“The first half really set the tone for us. From there when we’ve come in at half-time it’s just about keeping the right mentality and a positive attitude really and going to finish a game and score more goals.”

Rashford has scored eight times and has made five assists in 22 games in the 2020-21 campaign to help Manchester United challenge Manchester City for the title.

The Red Devils will host Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

