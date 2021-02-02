Paul Scholes worried about Bruno Fernandes’ Man United performances

Paul Scholes has admitted that he’s worried about Bruno Fernandes’ poor performances against Manchester United’s top six rivals this season.

The Portugal international produced a muted display in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

Fernandes and Manchester United have failed to score against Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Liverpool FC in their top-flight meetings this season.

Manchester United have played out goalless stalemates with four of the big five teams and lost 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford in November before Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate at The Emirates.

Fernandes has set the Premier League alight since his big-money move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the 2020 January transfer window.

However, the Portuguese playmaker has only scored against Tottenham in a 6-1 loss to Jose Mourinho’s side at Old Trafford back in October, finding the net from the penalty spot.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes opened up about his concern about Fernandes’ performances against their title rivals in the Premier League this term.

“United just can’t seem to win those games,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“When you’re struggling against Sheffield United the other night you get beat in them and then you come to the big games you have to win they just can’t seem to find a way to do it.

“Bruno Fernandes has been disappointing in every single one of them. He’s had great numbers: great assists, great goals but I think in the last five games against big teams he’s had no goals, no assists and it’s really worrying.

“That’s why United are where they at. They’re in a good position but it’s not a position where you think this team will go on and win the league.

“They’ve come to Arsenal who are not a great team to win a big game but they can’t do it. There’s no desperation to do it. I don’t see them throwing bodies forward, Arsenal weren’t really a threat going forward, you don’t have to worry about them without Saka and Aubameyang. There’s no threat there.

“United just don’t do enough to win these big games, they don’t commit enough bodies forward or show the desperation you need to win the Premier League.”

Fernandes has scored 11 times and has made seven assists in 21 games in the Premier League this season to help Manchester United secure second spot in the division.

Manchester United will host Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Tuesday night before the Red Devils take on Everton in successive home games on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in second place and three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

