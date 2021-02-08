Paul Scholes rates Man United’s title prospects after 3-3 draw with Everton

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Everton is a “big blow” to their prospects of winning the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils welcomed Everton to Old Trafford looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since the start of January.

Manchester United have dropped points against Liverpool FC, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Everton to undermine their title challenge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side seemed to be heading towards a comfortable win thanks to first-half goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

However, Abdoulaye Doucoure halved the deficit with a close-range finish before James Rodriguez placed a powerful finish past David De Gea.

Manchester United appeared to have rescued three points when Scott McTominay’s glancing header found the corner of the Everton net.

But Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised in the fourth minute of added time to help Everton maintain their excellent away record this season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes the Red Devils will find it harder to win the Premier League title after their latest setback.

“That’s a big blow. If you’re talking about title hopes, it’s a big blow for them. Of course it is,” Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“I just feel Paul Pogba going off was a big moment in the game. I thought they had complete control up to that point.

“Fred coming on, they lost control in the middle of the pitch. [Andre] Gomes, Doucoure and [Tom] Davies really started to take control of the game and that was a big blow for United.

“Conceding a goal that late, it’s not a good look. Are they totally out of it? It’s going to be difficult from now on I think.

“But they’ve got to keep going, they’ve got to keep fighting, they’ve got to keep believing.”

Manchester United will face their former manager David Moyes and his West Ham United side in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Tuesday night after a 3-2 win over Liverpool FC in the previous round.

The Red Devils will make the trip to West Brom in their next league fixture on Sunday.

