Roy Keane: Man United star lacks courage and I’m not a fan

Roy Keane has accused David De Gea of lacking “courage” after Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Spain international started in the Manchester United goal ahead of England goalkeeper Dean Henderson following a strong second season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United appeared to be cruising towards a second successive Premier League win after Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes got on the score-sheet in the first half.

However, Everton managed to navigate their way back into the Premier League clash after De Gea’s mistake allowed Abdoulaye Doucoure to halve the deficit in the 49th minute.

The Toffees were level two minutes later when James Rodriguez scored a clinical goal before Scott McTominay’s header restored Manchester United’s tentative lead.

But Everton managed to rescue a point when Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed to guide a finish past De Gea in the fourth minute of added time at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United captain Keane revealed that he isn’t a fan of De Gea, questioning the Spain goalkeeper’s lack of bravery for Everton’s equaliser.

“Obviously when Ole came out with it last night that he didn’t feel they are ready to win the league,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I just think if you’re playing for Man United and you’re up near the top you’ve got to believe you can win the league title.

“Or what’s the point of being at Man United? You might as well go to a mid-table team, you’re at Man United to win titles, it’s as simple as that. I don’t tolerate this idea.

“Particularly with the position they are in, they’ve got goals in their team but again defensively, particularly the goalkeeper, I’m certainly not his biggest fan, two goals last night, the one thing you want from your goalkeeper is courage and he didn’t show that for the equalising goal. Not a good sign.”

Manchester United will take on West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will make the trip to relegation strugglers West Brom in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

