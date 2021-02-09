Paul Scholes admits he’ll always have ‘question marks’ about Man United defender

Paul Scholes says he will always have “question marks” about Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof after Saturday night’s 3-3 draw with Everton.

The Sweden international has established himself as Harry Maguire’s preferred centre-half half partner over the past 18 months at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Benfica defender is Manchester United’s second-choice centre-half ahead of Eric Bailly, Alex Tuanzebe and Phil Jones at the 20-time English champions.

While Lindelof has produced some brilliant performance such as his display in Manchester United’s goalless draw at Liverpool FC last month, but the Swedish defender has struggled for consistency.

The 26-year-old has made some high-profile mistakes throughout his Manchester United career since his £30m move to Old Trafford from Portuguese outfit Benfica.

Manchester United were 2-0 up against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes before Everton pulled level.

Scott McTominay appeared to have restored Manchester United’s lead before Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an equaliser in the fourth minute of added time.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes admitted that he still has concern lingering concerns about Lindelof.

“We all know they’ve got a lot of goals in the team but as Bruno [Fernandes] said, their defence has just not been good enough,” Scholes is quoted as saying by Metro.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it as well because you look individually and they’re okay. Maguire is a good defender.

“I still have question marks against Lindelof. I always will.

“I don’t think he’s quick enough to play alongside Maguire, I don’t think he’s aggressive enough.

“Wan-Bissaka, defensively has always been good. Luke Shaw has had a really good run of games, he’s been brilliant going forward, defensively he’s been okay as well.”

Lindelof has scored three times in 141 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Manchester United will take on West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will make the trip to West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip