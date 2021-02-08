Bruno Fernandes issues rallying cry after Man United’s 3-3 draw with Everton

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he was “disappointed” by the manner in which Manchester United dropped points in their 3-3 draw with Everton on Saturday night.

The Portugal international scored the Red Devils’ second goal of the game but Manchester United were pegged back on three separate occasions as they ended up having to settle for a point against the Toffees.

The result handed the initiative to Manchester City in the Premier League title race and dented the Red Devils’ hopes of winning the top-flight trophy this season.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s top performers lately and he has admitted his frustration with the way the game panned out at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Fernandes said: “There are a lot of things to be disappointed with.

“We were making so many mistakes in the last few games and we can’t keep conceding goals like that. We have to be more focused, we have to have the same desire to score and to defend our goal.

“Every time we have to make goals and score goals it has to be the same to not concede and I think we have to learn from this.

“It has already happened a lot of times so it is more than a bit disappointing. You talk about everything that is going on but it is about learning and make it better.”

Asked about the late equaliser Manchester United conceded, Fernandes replied: “It is really bad and you can’t concede goals like that because from a full 50 yards they are a long way from our goal.

“You can’t concede this kind of goals from that. We have to be more focused and we have to be ready and we have to be more stronger. We have to defend our goal with everything.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on West Ham United in the fifth round.

The Red Devils will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to face West Bromwich Albion in the top flight on Sunday 14 February.

Manchester United will then travel to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on 25 February.

