Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Man United’s title hopes after 3-3 draw with Everton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down Manchester United’s title hopes after their 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils lead three times but were unable to claim the three points as they had to settle for a draw against the Toffees at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay gave the home side the lead on three separate occasions, but they were pegged back by the Toffees thanks to goals by Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez and a late-equaliser by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The result left Manchester United two points behind leaders Manchester City, who take on Liverpool FC later on Sunday.

And Solskjaer has insisted that his team are not thinking about winning the title as things stand.

Asked whether Manchester United are still a bit short when it comes to winning the title, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “We’re not talking about winning titles!

“We’ve come a long way with this team and we shouldn’t even be considered as title chasers so that’s one for you.

“We’ve got to be better as a team and then see where we end up.

“Going forward we were very good but we need to stop conceding easy goals.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on West Brom away from home next weekend.

The Red Devils will face West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip