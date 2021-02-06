Aaron Wan-Bissaka rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is convinced that Manchester United have what it takes to win the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have been in good form this season and they currently sit in second place in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Manchester United have suffered something of a dip in form in recent weeks, however, and they have only won two of their last five outings in the top flight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men bounced back from a draw against Arsenal and a defeat by Sheffield United with a stunning 9-0 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford in midweek.

The Red Devils are now preparing for a Premier League clash against Everton at Old Trafford as they aim to get their title bid back on track.

The 23-year-old Wan-Bissaka has scored two goals and made one assist in 20 Premier League games so far this season.

And the right-back believes that Manchester United do have what it takes to win the title this season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Wan-Bissaka said: “Of course, [winning the Premier League is the target], and a few cups to go with that as well.

“It would mean a lot, especially after the club’s history of winning trophies, and a lot of them. It would be good to get back that.

“The mood in the camp has been good. It wasn’t great taking in the loss [to Sheffield United] but we haven’t let it get us down or our chances to get our hands on the Premier League.

“Team spirit is still high, as long as we stick together, we can go back to the form we had before.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

