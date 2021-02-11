Alan Shearer identifies the main weakness in Man United team

Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United will have to sort out their defence if they want to become a successful team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils had managed to get themselves into contention for the Premier League title this season with an impressive run of form, but they have dropped of the pace in recent games.

Manchester United currently find themselves in second place in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game less than them.

Solskjaer’s men have only managed to win two of their last five games in the top flight to allow Manchester City to open up a sizeable lead at the top of the table.

Manchester United have already conceded 30 goals in the Premier League so far this season and former England star Shearer believes that their frailness at the back is a major concern for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Shearer said: “They will have concerns as well, that is a weakness of theirs and they have no chance of being a successful team unless this improves and improves massively.

“They’ve conceded 30 goals this season in the Premier League – nobody has conceded more than them in the top nine. Fulham have got 31 goals against, and they’re in the bottom three.

“There’s just far too much space. As a forward, you would look forward to playing against Manchester United because you know you’re going to get chances because they’re all over the place.

“People pointing, not tracking runners, people not picking up in the box and people not closing down crosses and balls going into the box without any pressure on the ball to try and stop it and not working hard enough to stop that cross, to close that player down.”

Manchester United, who were 1-0 winners over West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, will return to top-flight action with a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

