Alan Shearer: What I really think about Anthony Martial at Man United

Alan Shearer has accused Anthony Martial of lacking the desire to score goals for Manchester United this season.

The 25-year-old France international has been a fairly regular fixture in the first team at Old Trafford this term, having made 31 appearances in all competitions so far for the Red Devils.

Martial has scored seven goals and made five assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men but he has only netted twice in his last 10 games.

The forward drew another blank as he played 70 minutes of Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Former England star Shearer believes that the Frenchman needs to start showing more desire to find the net for his club.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, as quoted by Metro, Shearer said of Martial: “Only four league goals this season, not enough movement, he’s certainly not desperate enough to score goals.

“When you look at his positioning, he spends far too much time [out wide] when you need someone in the box. Not once does he look to get anywhere near that box to score goals.

“He’s spending too much time out there [wide], there’s no focal point, there’s no one there to hold the ball up. He should realise he should get out of there and get into the box.

“I don’t think it means enough to him to put that ball into the back of the net.

“He’s only ever scored more than 20 goals in a season once. And that’s not just league goals.

“When you consider Manchester United are top scorers in the Premier League with 53 and he’s got four, I don’t think that’s anywhere near enough

“Apparently he’s the one who says he wants play centre forward, he deserves to be in there, well his numbers I think have to be a lot better if he wants to play in that position.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a lack of experience. This is his sixth season at Manchester United.

“I wouldn’t say a lack of experience is a problem at all, I would say it’s his lack of hunger and lack of desire to get in there to constantly score goals you need to.

“He had a good season in terms of numbers last season but you have to do that on a regular basis, particularly when Man United are scoring as many as they are.”

Martial could be involved when Manchester United take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then turn their attentions back to the Premier League and their crunch trip to Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon.

