Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry ahead of West Brom clash

Bruno Fernandes has warned that Manchester United need to get back to winning ways when they travel to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of having to settle for a point in their 3-3 draw with Everton at home last weekend.

Manchester United are currently in second place in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Manchester City, however Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have only won two of their last five outings in the top flight.

The Red Devils will be aiming to get back to winning ways and get their title bid back on track when they travel to The Hawthorns to take on the Baggies this weekend.

And Manchester United star Fernandes has highlighted the importance of the Red Devils concentrating on their own form in the second half of the campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Fernandes said: “I think if you want to do something special in the league and every competition you have to win your own games, and at the end you make the count [tally up the points].

“You have the chance to win your own games and you can think that someone might drop points there or someone else will drop points here and maybe we go over [them] and we come back.

“No, if you win your games then the ones who are behind you will never catch you and the ones who are in front of you then if they drop points maybe you go closer.

“For me, it’s about being the best Man United we can. This is the main point – it’s about being the best Man United we can – so we have to look at ourselves.”

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Thursday when they take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-32 clash.

