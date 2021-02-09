Jamie Carragher rates Man United’s title prospects

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester United have “bottled” it in the Premier League title race.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks but a recent dip has caused them to fall behind leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United were pegged back as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men dropping yet more points in the title race.

Solskjaer’s side have now won just two of their last three outings in the top flight and they are five points behind Pep Guardiola’s men having played a game more than the Citizens.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher now believes that Manchester United appear to have shot themselves in the foot when it comes to their title challenge this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports before Liverpool FC’s 4-1 defeat by Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, Carragher said: “I think Man United have bottled it now they’ve got there, they’ve almost talked themselves out of it.

“I think it’s only Liverpool who can stop them [Man City] – I don’t think Man United fancy it.”

He continued: “Listening to the comments of the Manchester United manager… Man United just seem happy to be involved – I cannot believe it.

“It’s a unique season; Liverpool have no centre-backs, City have had no strikers and De Bruyne has been out. We were saying last season that City were off the boil; they’re only three points better off so it shows they’re still not the City of two, three years ago.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on West Bromwich Albion away from home on Sunday.

Before that, the Red Devils will play West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

