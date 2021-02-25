Daniel James opens up on ‘unbelievable’ Man United youngster Amad Diallo

Daniel James admits he has been impressed by what he has seen from Amad Diallo so far at Man United

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 25 February 2021, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Daniel James has been highly impressed by the “unbelievable” impact Amad Diallo has had in training with Manchester United.

The Ivorian finally completed his transfer to Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta last month after a deal was initially agreed by the two clubs back in the summer.

The 18-year-old arrives at Old Trafford with a glowing reputation as a youngster with plenty of promise, and he made his first appearance for the Red Devils when he came on as a substitute during the 4-0 win over Real Sociedad last week.

Diallo will be hoping to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the coming weeks and months as he bids to try and win a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford.

Now, Manchester United midfielder James has become the latest player to heap praise on the new Red Devils signing following his move to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with United Review, James said: “Amad has come in and, as a young lad, he’s been unbelievable in training.

“I mean his professionalism [is very good] and he’s settled in straight away, I’d say, do you know what I mean?

“We see his quality in training, he has unbelievable feet, but we’ve seen he also presses well and wins the ball back, which is exactly what we want.”

Both James and Diallo will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United take on Real Sociedad in the return leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday night.

