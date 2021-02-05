Denis Irwin believes that Luke Shaw is the best left-back in the Premier League following his recent good form for Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for the Red Devils recently and has been a regular fixture in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team as they bid to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Shaw has made four assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this term and he set up two goals for his team-mates during the 9-0 thrashing of Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The England international appears to be rediscovering his best form under Solskjaer as Manchester United look to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

Now, Manchester United legend Irwin has heaped praise on Shaw following his recent upturn on form for the Red Devils.

Asked if Shaw is currently the best left-back in the Premier League, Red Devils legend Irwin said: “Absolutely.

“Alex Telles coming in has probably pushed him and he’s been really top class in the last couple of months.

“His overlapping is there to see, his defending is there to see. It’s good that he’s got competition. He had Brandon Williams last year, and raised his game, and he’s got Alex Telles this year and that has helped him to raise his game.

“Certainly, at the moment, as things stand, he is the best left-back in the league.

“There’s Ben Chilwell down at Chelsea. Obviously, they’re going through a tough time but he’s a really decent player.

“There are one or two others – Ryan Bertrand at Southampton has been doing well and I’m missing one or two more, maybe Andy Robertson. But I agree with you. Luke is playing really, really well and certainly the best he’s played for Manchester United.”

Shaw will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

