Dirk Kuyt makes claim about Man United star Bruno Fernandes

Dirk Kuyt believes that there are no better players in the world than Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes in his position.

The Portugese playmaker has earned huge amounts of praise since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window last year.

Fernandes has been a constant fixture in the first team at Old Trafford and he has developed into a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 26-year-old is usually one of the first names on the team-sheet for the Red Devils and he has already score more than 20 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season.

Fernandes has been keeping summer signing Donny van de Beek out of the Manchester United team for the most part thanks to his fine form.

And former Liverpool FC star Kuyt believes that Van de Beek has been unlucky to find himself in competition with a player of Fernandes’ quality at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Kuyt said: “I think Donny has been very unfortunate because there are no better players than [Bruno] Fernandes in the world at the moment and he’s playing in his position.

“I think Donny van de Beek has shown in the Champions League how good a player he is so his time will come.”

Manchester United are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Real Sociedad in the return leg of their last-32 clash.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip