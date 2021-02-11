Mark Hughes has praised the “outstanding” Edinson Cavani for the impact he has had at Manchester United and says the Red Devils should hand him a new contract.

Cavani, 33, signed for Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window last year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bring in some experience to his front-line.

The Uruguay international has been in solid form for the Red Devils so far, with the former Napoli forward having scored seven goals and made two assists in all competitions.

Cavani originally signed a one-year contract with Manchester United last year but the Red Devils do have the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Now, former Manchester United star Hughes has insisted that he would be looking to extend Cavani’s stay at Old Trafford following the positive start he has made to life at the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hughes said of Cavani: “He does make a difference to United in my view.

“Prior to him coming to the club, [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and [Mason] Greenwood were all tried through the middle but I never felt any of them really knew the role as you need to know the role – being the main target and the focus of attacks.

“Whereas when Cavani plays you sense that the team has a little bit more focus and direction towards the top end of the pitch. The other guys can now play in a position they favour.

“He’s had a big influence, and if it was my decision I’d sign him straight away because I think he’s an outstanding player.”

Cavani will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon.

