Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping in touch with Erling Haaland

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has been keeping in touch with Erling Haaland as the forward continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

Haaland has earned a reputation as one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents following his prolific form for Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has scored a staggering 28 goals in all competitions so far this season for Dortmund and continues to impress for the German side.

Haaland has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League, with Manchester United touted as a potential destination for the attacker.

Solskjaer coached Haaland during his time at Molde and the Norwegian head coach has now revealed that he still keeps in touch with the talented forward.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach you follow them.

“I keep in touch with Erling – it is great to see him become the player he has become.

“He is a Dortmund player and we wish him well there. Let’s see what life will bring later on.”

Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC in a crunch Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table as they look to keep up the pace on leaders Manchester City.

