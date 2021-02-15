Gary Neville believes that Manchester United must ask questions about David De Gea’s role in the Red Devils team.

The Spanish goalkeeper has found himself under the spotlight at Old Trafford in recent seasons following something of a dip in form from the shot-stopper.

De Gea was criticised for his role in two of Everton’s goal during the 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford earlier this month and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to rediscover top form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after Solskjaer led them to a third-placed finish last term.

However, Manchester City are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table following their excellent recent form under Pep Guardiola.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that questions will have to be asked about De Gea’s role in the Red Devils team in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking before Man United’s clash with West Brom on Sunday, Neville said: “We have to start asking questions about David De Gea, of course we do.

“The mistakes are coming more regularly and they cost points. And the game-winning saves and one-on-one saves are coming less.”

Neville continued: “If Pep Guardiola or Klopp came in to Manchester United in six months’ time, they would bring a new goalkeeper in.

“That might be tough on [Dean] Henderson, but to chance it – do you gamble with winning the league? That’s the first question, is the keeper right? That’s number one, deal with the ‘keeper situation.

“Your goalkeeper, to win a league, has got to be exceptional.”

Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday night.

