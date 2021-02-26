Ian Wright names the signing Man United must make

Ian Wright believes that Manchester United need to bring in a top-quality centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as they consider bolstering their squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United brought in Edinson Cavani to strengthen their attacking line-up last summer and the Uruguay international has been a valuable addition to the Red Devils team.

However, former Arsenal star Wright feels that the Red Devils could still do with some further reinforcements in the attacking department as they look to challenge for the top trophies in the coming seasons.

Speaking on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright said: “Back in the day when you look at all the forwards who used to play for United, they were magnificent, difficult to play against them, they were so good at everything.

“I just feel that them going away from having a focal centre-forward who links the play, whether it’s [Teddy] Sheringham, [Andy] Cole and [Dwight] Yorke, the way they keep the ball better in that area a lot better than they do now.

“Even when Solskjaer played, they had a plan once they got in there, that they could play it into forwards, they could link, so the ball stays in an area where Man Utd can pick teams apart, it doesn’t happen anymore.

“Even with Cavani, who’s not that guy. He’s not that link-up guy to make that happen. That kind of clever, inventive forward play in and around the last third that Man Utd just do not do.

“It’s baffling to me that Solskjaer, who played in those teams, is not looking for those kinds of forwards that can do that. That’s got to happen.

“If they’re talking about Mason Greenwood as the guy who they’re going to eventually play down the middle, it’s not the same as what Man United built all their success on with the strikers.

“I know football evolves and we’re seeing inverted wingers and wingers scoring lots of goals but that was a formula that worked.”

Cavani has scored six goals and made two assists in 17 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this season.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip