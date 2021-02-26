Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on Juan Mata at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he has not been surprised to hear of interest from other clubs in signing Juan Mata this summer.

The Spanish playmaker’s current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season, although the Red Devils do have the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

Manchester United have not yet triggered that extension, so the playmaker is technically free to speak to foreign clubs about a potential move at the end of the season.

Mata has been linked with a possible move to Serie A this summer and Solskjaer says he is not surprised to hear of the speculation.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s clash with Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night, Solskjaer said: “I’m not surprised that teams are interested in him.

“One, he’s a very good footballer, two he’s a fantastic professional and human being.

“When the contracts are running towards the end there will be interest, I’m sure Juan has been able to speak to other clubs if he wants to.

“I keep in touch with him all the time anyway, we have a good dialogue.”

Mata has only made four starts in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season.

Manchester United will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their crunch trip to face Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table as they bid to challenge Manchester City for the title.

