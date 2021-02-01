Roy Keane rates Man United’s title chances after Arsenal draw

Roy Keane criticised Manchester United’s desire after they were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils played out a goalless draw at The Emirates as they dropped points for the second successive game following their surprise defeat by Sheffield United last week.

Manchester United had chances to win the game against the Gunners but were unable to break the deadlock as they ended up having to settle for a point in north London.

The draw comes after the Red Devils had topped the Premier League table following an excellent run of form from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United’s draw left them behind Manchester City in the Premier League table and raised fresh questions about their ability to challenge for the title this season.

Keane has now admitted that he still has his concerns about the current Manchester United side following their draw with the Gunners.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane said: “I’m scratching my head with United. The worry for me watching them today, they almost lacked the belief they could go and win the game.

“It’s Man United, you’re looking at Arsenal who are missing a few players, the game was there for the taking.

“Overall their performance lacked that intensity. There was a real lack of quality today from Man United, and a real lack of conviction and desire to go and take the game to Arsenal. And Arsenal certainly deserved their draw, at least.”

He continued: “Where they were the last few months, they were getting the plaudits and they were just kind of sneaking up the table.

“But they got in the habit of winning football matches, even if they weren’t playing great.

“But all of a sudden, the last three or four weeks, when they’ve got to the top, people are saying ‘can you win the league, can you compete with Man City?’.

“And it looks as if the players have got almost frightened of the challenge, ‘I don’t think we’re ready for that yet’.

“That Sheffield United result can happen. And if you turn up with a bad attitude it is going to happen.

“But today I’m scratching my head at this team. You play for Man United, and Ole keeps talking about these players, saying ‘they’re winners, they’re winners’.

“Well come on, then. Show us. It is Man United. You signed to win football matches, to win big prizes.

“My worry, having watched them today – and I’ve had question marks over this group of players for the last number of years – I look at them, you’ve got into this great position, are you ready for it?

“And it looks like they’re almost frightened of it. You’re playing for Man United. Grab it. Go for it.

“They didn’t do it today.”

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in the top flight.

