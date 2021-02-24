Rio Ferdinand sends clear message to on-loan Man United midfielder

Rio Ferdinand has urged Jesse Lingard to end his time at Manchester United and move on following his fine start at West Ham United.

Lingard has been in superb form for the Hammers since having signed for the east London side in the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal.

He has scored three goals in four games in the Premier League since his move to the London Stadium last month.

It remains to be seen whether Lingard will return to Old Trafford once his loan spell is up or if he will seek a permanent move away from the Red Devils.

However, former Manchester United star Ferdinand feels that the 28-year-old would be wise to move on from the Red Devils and start a new chapter in his career.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I spoke before about this and said I thought Jesse should close a chapter on Man United because he hasn’t been a part of the squad, he hasn’t been a part of the team for ages.

“You see the smile on his face now, the way he’s playing football, the confidence he seems to have. There’s a glint in his eye again that I haven’t seen for two years.

“How can he want to go back to being a bit-part player after tasting this? He’s fitted in straight away and I can’t see him wanting to go back to Man United where he’s going to have to play second fiddle to people.

“Because he will, he’ll have to play second fiddle to Bruno Fernandes in that position [in the hole], he’ll have to play second fiddle to anyone playing up front or wide.

“I’m not saying that he’s not good enough, I’m saying that’s what I’ve been shown from the selections of the team and the squads that have been picked. So going off that I would move, I would go on.

“I said before, a successful end of the season would be multiple clubs bidding for Jesse Lingard. Where we stand right now, I think multiple clubs will bid for Jesse Lingard and he is going to have a choice of many clubs to go to other than just West Ham.

“Even a few of my pundit mates off camera have said ‘Oh he’s not Man United [quality]’, I’ve always maintained that Jesse Lingard is a Man United player, a top-level footballer, a proper player.

“Proper footballer, plays off one touch, plays off two touch, always on the move, always gets into good positions and can score goals. And big goals at times he’s proved that. ‘But the team has got to play the way that suits him and he needs that confidence as well.

“I spoke to Mark Noble the other day, the West Ham captain, and he said: ‘I can’t believe Rio how good and impressed I am by this kid, the way he plays. I knew he was a good player, don’t get me wrong, but he’s surprised me by how good he is actually’.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, are currently preparing for their Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their crunch clash against Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

