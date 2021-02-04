Harry Redknapp predicts where Man United, Liverpool FC will finish

Harry Redknapp is tipping Liverpool FC or Manchester City to win the Premier League title – with Manchester United set to end up in third place.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and they underlined their title credentials on Tuesday night with a thumping 9-0 win over Southampton.

Manchester United are aiming to build on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season as they look to try and challenge for the title this term.

They are currently fighting it out with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC as they aim to keep themselves in the title race in the coming weeks.

However, former Spurs manager Redknapp feels that the title race is likely to go down to a straight shootout between Manchester City and Liverpool FC, and he is tipping Manchester United and Tottenham to end up third and fourth come May.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “Top four? Manchester City or Liverpool [will win it].

“I suppose Manchester City are favourites. I was with Liverpool but I think Manchester City probably. There’s two runners Man City and Liverpool and then Manchester United and Tottenham.

“I do like Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has done a fantastic job there. They’re the team that could break into it and Chelsea have good players but I’m sticking with Manchester United and Tottenham as third and fourth.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Everton at Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are currently gearing up for their crunch Premier League showdown against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

