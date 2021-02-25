Romelu Lukaku: What I think of Man United right now

Romelu Lukaku has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the impact he has been having at Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils are currently sitting in second place in the Premier League table after an impressive run of domestic form under their Norwegian head coach.

Manchester United are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City as things stand as they bid to keep up the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leader.

Lukaku, who was sold to Inter Milan in August 2019, has been keeping a close eye on his former club and the Belgian forward admits that he has been impressed by what he has seen from the Red Devils under Solskjaer recently.

Speaking in a Q&A with fans as quoted by Metro, Lukaku said of Solskjaer: “He is doing great.

“You guys have to know I love him as a manager and as a person and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The former Manchester United striker also delivered his verdict on the progress of Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford.

On Rashford, Lukaku said: “He is improving all the time! I love to see him play. One of the most talented I’ve played with for sure.”

Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night, before they turn their attentions towards their crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea FC on Sunday.

