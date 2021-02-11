Luke Shaw: What I really think of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Luke Shaw believes that he is benefitting strongly from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s man management skills at Manchester United.

Shaw, 25, has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team so far this season and has notched up four assists in 19 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

The England defender endured a difficult relationship with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho but he has since gone on to establish himself as a key player for Manchester United.

Shaw has notched up three assists in his last three appearances for the Red Devils and the defender has praised Solskjaer for the impact he has had at the club and on his own form.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, Shaw said: “Ole’s style is benefiting me the most and that I have had for a while. His man management is second to none, he is really good.

“I feel he knows exactly what he needs to do to get the best out of the players.

“It is always nice to have an arm around the shoulder, I would be lying if I said it doesn’t make you feel better, but it is just the confidence and belief that the manager has shown in me has pushed me on to another level.

“There is still much more to come I think and I am still quite young so I still have time to improve.”

Shaw came on at the end of Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

He will be hoping to feature for the Red Devils when they take on West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Manchester City.

