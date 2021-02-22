Luke Shaw opens up about Amad Diallo at Man United

Luke Shaw has revealed that he has been impressed by the start Amad Diallo has made to life at Manchester United since his transfer went through earlier this year.

Diallo arrived at Old Trafford from Italian side Atalanta in January after the Red Devils agreed a deal to sign him last summer.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance for Manchester United’s first team during the 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League last week, when he came on to play the final seven minutes of the round of 32 clash.

The Ivorian will now be hoping to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hold down a more regular spot in the first team at the club.

Red Devils left-back Shaw has now explained why he has been so impressed by what he has seen from Diallo since his arrival at the club last month.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, Shaw said: “He’s still so young but he’s come into training and you can tell he’s got confidence.

“You can tell by the way he plays, his first touch is brilliant, the way he takes the ball and drives at players. He’s got great skill.

“Of course, like I said, very and got a long way to go. But you can tell already he’s going to be one for the future and I’m sure he’s not far away from getting a first team appearance.

“He’s a wonderful talent and already a wonderful player so I’m sure fans are looking forward to seeing him on the pitch.

“It was interesting because Harry [Maguire] said to me the other day that he reminds him of Mahrez when he was at Leicester.

“Really quick, skilful, agility, can turn really quick, got great skills and I would agree with Harry – he does remind me of Mahrez.

“Even the way Mahrez plays now I’ve seen the qualities that Amad already has and has shown in training.

“Mahrez is a wonderful player so hopefully if he’s any good like him it would be great for United.”

Manchester United will return to action with the return leg of their Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

