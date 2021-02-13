Mino Raiola coy on Paul Pogba’s Man United future

Mino Raiola has remained coy when quizzed about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United.

The World Cup winner’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months after Raiola publicly claimed that the midfielder was unhappy at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s current contract at Manchester United is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning that the Red Devils may risk losing him on a free transfer next year if they are unable to convince him to sign a new deal.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 27-year-old, who has scored three goals in 19 Premier League games so far this season.

And his agent Raiola has remained coy when asked for the latest surrounding Pogba’s future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Raiola said: “Pogba must also be left alone.

“When I speak people get nervous, they don’t sleep at night, so I don’t speak anymore.

“I will do what I have to do not in front of you, but in the shadows, as I have always done.”

Pogba will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford last weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip