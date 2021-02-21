Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Contract talks with Man United striker set to start

Manchester United are set to begin contract talks with Edinson Cavani about extending his deal at Manchester United beyond this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The Uruguay international has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer.

Cavani, who has recently turned 34, has scored six goals and made two assists in 17 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

The Red Devils initially signed Cavani on a one-year contract but they do have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Solskjaer has now confirmed that the Red Devils are likely to want to keep hold of the talented attacker following his impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview before the home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday, Solskjaer was quizzed about Cavani’s future.

He said: “I can only say Edinson has done well for us, I’ve been impressed with him and he’s gelled really well with the group.

“We’ll sit down with him and speak with him in the near future, of course, to see his plans and our plans.

“You always speak to your players and with his contract situation, we’re very pleased with what he’s done.”

Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night.

They will then prepare for a crunch trip to face Chelsea FC in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 28 February.

