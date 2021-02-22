Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has not been surprised by the impact that Edinson Cavani has had during his first few months as a Manchester United player.

The Uruguay international has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer last year following the expiration of his contract at PSG.

Cavani, who turned 34 this month, has already scored seven goals and made two assists in all competitions for Manchester United in his first campaign at the club.

The experienced forward initially signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils but the Premier League club do have the option to extend it by a further year.

And Red Devils boss Solskjaer has now admitted that he has been thrilled by the impact that Cavani has had since his arrival at the club.

Speaking in an interview before the Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “I haven’t been surprised by Edinson, just impressed.

“I spoke to Ander Herrera and Diego Forlan and other players who knew Edinson. Every single one of them sang his praises for his attitude and personality – and that’s exactly what we have seen.

“As a footballer, there is a spell early on in your career when you’re young and eager. Then you enter a stage halfway through when you come to think you’re invincible.

“But then you get towards the end – that’s when you really make the most of it.

“Edinson isn’t going to let his career be cut short through any lack of desire or determination or lack of work. I can only say that I have been really impressed with him.”

Manchester United are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Real Sociedad in the return leg of their last-32 clash.

